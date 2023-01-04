WFZZ ‘The Fuse’ Launches in Wisconsin

Woodward Communications has relaunched its Green Bay adult contemporary station WKZG with an alternative rock format.

The station, which now carries the call letters WFZZ (104.3 FM), had been stunting for over a week with a playlist that consisted entirely of music from parody songwriter “Weird Al” Yankovich.

WFZZ promises to offer listeners in Green Bay a taste of alternative rock from the era of MP3s and the iPod.

“The songs we ripped off of Napster and Limewire have made their return forever to Wisconsin’s Alternative, 104.3 The Fuse,” the station said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Artists that will run on the station include Fall Out Boy, Kings of Leon, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer, Blink 182, Dashboard Confessional, AFI, and Paramore.

“This station will feel like you are back in high school in the early 2000s,” Joe Marroe, the station’s general manager, told the Green Bay Press Gazette in a statement. “We have yet to see a station designed for people in their 30s and 40s; this station will be exactly that.”

Prior to the “Weird Al” format, WFZZ— as WKZG — aired Christmas music for nearly two months.