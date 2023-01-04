99X Atlanta Transmitter Catches Fire

The station’s Facebook page showed video of the fire with the caption, “Our transmitter caught fire today. THIS IS NOT A STUNT. An investigation is underway. Any ideas on the culprit?”

Cumulus owns the station and it remained on the air, broadcasting to 95% of its coverage area, when the backup transmitter kicked in. Cumulus Market Manager Sean Shannon told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it’ll take some time to get the transmitter repaired, which is located on top of the Weston Peachtree Plaza Hotel.

Shannon told the paper there was no sign of lightning in the area.