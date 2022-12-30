‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations

Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire.

The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.

“I know firsthand the power of Binnie Media’s talk stations and we look forward to working with their great team and bringing Rob Carson to one of the most politically influential audiences in the country,” Lee Kinberg, the CEO of Newsmax Radio, said in a statement on Friday.

The three stations, known as the Pulse of New Hampshire, that will air “The Rob Carson Show” are:

WTSN (1270 AM, 98.1 FM) in Dover,

WTPL (107.7 FM) in Manchester, and

WEMJ (1490 AM, 107.3 FM) in Laconia

“We could not be more excited for this new partnership with Newsmax and The Rob Carson Show. This is just another step to building best in-class brands with highly unique and relatable talent for the Granite State,” said Massimo Rosati, the president of Binnie Media.

“In the world of talk radio, we find so much of the same programming. We are thrilled at the addition of Rob Carson as this move, along with the recent addition of America at Night, and the rest of our dynamic line-up, make for a unique form of talk radio,” Michael Czarnecki, the vice president of programming at Binnie Media, said on Friday. “Offering educated discussions and different perspectives on the topics of each day.”