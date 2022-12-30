LiveOne Files with SEC for PodcastOne Spinoff

Audio platform LiveOne has filed an S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its planned spinoff of Courtside Group, which operates as PodcastOne.

The filing indicates that PodcastOne is expected to generate revenue of $25 million for the first nine months of the 2023 fiscal year.

PodcastOne includes a suite of products and services for podcast producers and distributors, including LaunchPadOne and a proprietary content management system that allows creators and producers to track specific metrics on a per-episode and whole show basis.

LiveOne said it intends to spin out PodcastOne by January 16, 2023, with the expectation that the separate company be publicly traded on a major stock exchange. SlackerOne, LiveOne’s streaming audio platform, in 2024.

To read the S-1 filing, go HERE.