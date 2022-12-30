Design Book Podcast to Launch Enhanced Episodes

Decorating by the Book, a podcast dedicated to books about interior design, says it will launch enhanced visual episodes on several podcast platforms in 2023.

The program will partner with Vizzy.fm for the enhanced episodes, which will be distributed on Apple Podcasts, OverCast, Pocket Casts and Podcast Addict.

“Vizzy is very excited to partner with Suzy and her interior design podcast Decorating by the Book to create a revolutionary new experience for her listeners,” Nic Ivanolv, the founder and CEO of the company, said in a statement e-mailed to Radio Ink on Friday. “The addition of images and chapters will provide listeners with deeper context and understanding of the design elements that Suzy and her guests discuss in this excellent production. With the use of images, Suzy can focus more on the ‘why’ behind design elements, and less time trying to verbally describe them. Not only will this be a new experience for listeners, but is also likely a world first for a design podcast.”

Decorating by the Book was launched in 2021 by Suzy Chase and is the first podcast dedicated to the discussion of interior design books.