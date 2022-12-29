SiriusXM has revealed its slate of New Year’s-related programming, including several concerts and limited-engagement channels that will help listeners usher in 2023.

As Radio Ink reported on Wednesday, the cornerstone of SiriusXM’s New Year’s programming is a three-day, limited engagement channel dedicated to the music of singer-songwriter Lizzo, with “Lizzo Radio” taking over Channel 14 on SiriusXM’s satellite and streaming radio services.

This week, SiriusXM said its New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day programming will also include a live broadcast on SiriusXM Hits 1 (Channel 2) that will see the channel’s DJ, Mack, partner with musician Sam Smith for the Unholy New Year’s Eve 2023 special. The program starts at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and will feature performances from Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Cardi B, Lewis Capaldi, Nicky Youre and other pop artists.

Other New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day programming and channels include:

• New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, a star-studded audio simulcast of the CBS television program, which will start December 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on SiriusXM’s The Highway (Channel 56). The special will also air on CBS television stations across the country and on the streaming service, Paramount+.

• SiriusXM Phish Radio (Channel 29) will offer a live broadcast of the band’s annual Madison Square Garden concert, as it has done in past years. The special will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Ari Fink with guest host David Fricke. The band’s three sets will air live on the SiriusXM channel, with the first performance scheduled December 31 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

• The Grandmaster Flash Quik-Mix Theory DJ Marathon will air on SiriusXM and LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Radio (Channel 43). The special will include stories from Grandmaster Flash as well as mixes from DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Battlecat, Mix Master Mike, Tony Touch, Scram Jones and others. The special is scheduled to start on January 1, 2023 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

The New Year’s holiday specials will be available to subscribers of both SiriusXM’s satellite and streaming radio services.