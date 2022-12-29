Team Radio Broadcaster Sean Anderson Dies at 51

Sean Anderson, a radio broadcaster who worked at Team Radio in Oklahoma for more than two decades, died on Christmas Eve at the age of 51.

The cause of death was not known.

Anderson’s radio career started in the late 1980s when he was hired by KKND (105.5 FM, now KGFY) in Stillwater to serve as a board operator. While working at the station, Anderson also started working as a stand-up comedian in the local community, eventually moving to Los Angeles to pursue that as a career.

In the early 2000s, he returned to Oklahoma to work for Team Radio’s KLOR (99.3 FM) and KPNC (100.7) in Ponca City, where he worked for the remainder of his broadcasting career.

In addition to his work as a broadcaster, Anderson was a motivational speaker who gained national attention through his weight loss blog, The Daily Diary of a Winning Loser. Right up to the end, he mentored those in the community who were headed down their own transformational road, according to comments left on his Facebook page.

“Sean Anderson’s passing has left us in shock and disbelief,” a spokesperson for Team Radio said in a statement. “He was such a wonderful person and friend first, then such a valued employee and co-worker who was the ultimate team player. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his children and grand children that he loved so very much.”

One of Anderson’s best known community initiatives is the “Blessing Box,” which ensured those in need had access to non-perishable food and personal hygiene items. Bill Coleman, the owner of Team Radio, said that initiative will continue and will bear the name, “The Sean Anderson Blessings Box.”

Services will be held on Saturday, December 31, with a public live stream available.