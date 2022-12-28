SiriusXM says its satellite and streaming radio subscribers will be able to celebrate the New Year’s holiday with Lizzo when it debuts a limited engagement channel dedicated to the singer-songwriter on Saturday.

Starting December 31, “Lizzo Radio” will air on SiriusXM Channel 14, with 24-hour programming dedicated to Lizzo across the channel’s three-day run.

“Lizzo had a special year,” a SiriusXM spokesperson wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. ” In 2022, she released her smash-hit album Special, won an Emmy Award for her Amazon Prime series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and brought down the house as Saturday Night Live’s last musical guest of the year.”

To celebrate the launch of the limited engagement station, Lizzo’s entire Small Stage Series concert will air on SiriusXM The Heat (Channel 46) on January 1, 2023 at midnight Eastern Time, shortly after the ball drops in New York City’s Times Square. The concert was recorded in Detroit earlier in the year.