BFA Accepting Tax-Deductible Donations

The Broadcasters Foundation of America says there’s still time to make a donation to help colleagues in the broadcast industry who are in need of financial support.

Donations made through the end of the month are tax-deductible for 2022. More than $2 million in financial grants have been issued out to broadcasters and their families who faced crisis or other emergency financial need this year, with an average of $140,000 distributed each month of the year.

To make a one-time or monthly donation to the BFA, go HERE.