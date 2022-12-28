Taylor Swift Hits Milestone on Billboard Radio Chart

Taylor Swift is known for topping the charts with her catchy pop and country songs somewhat rooted in her personal relationships — songs that have won her several awards over the last few years.

Those songs have helped Swift become the first artist to top Billboard’s Radio Songs chart across the span of three consecutive decades.

Her latest track, “Anti-Hero,” comes from the new Midnights album, and reached number one this week on the Billboard chart. It is her seventh song to reach the top of the chart since the 2000s, when her song “You Belong With Me” reached number one in 2009.

According to Billboard, Swift’s number one tracks on the Radio Songs chart are:

“You Belong with Me” (2009)

“I Know You Were Trouble” (2013)

“Shake it Off” (2014)

“Blank Space” (2014/2015)

“Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar (2015)

“Wildest Dreams” (2015)

“Anti-Hero” (2022)

Swift now ties Katy Perry, Usher and Maroon 5 for fourth-place with number one songs on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. Rihanna has the most songs with 13, followed by Mariah Carey with 11 and Bruno Mars with nine.

Billboard began tracking the top Radio Songs across all formats in late 1990.