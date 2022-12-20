Pre-CRS Seminar Announced

Country Radio Specialists Mike O’Malley, Becky Brenner, and Kenny Jay will hold their 29th annual pre-CRS seminar on Monday, March 13, 2023 at the Omni Hotel in Nashville.

This event features sessions addressing personal career growth, increasing ratings and revenue, the first look at RoadMap and essential topics facing country radio.

There will also be a performance from BMLG Nashville newcomer Shane Profitt.

“Don’t be the person who walks around CRS saying ‘I’m sorry I missed the A&O&B sessions, I heard so many good things,'” said Beck Brenner. “Join us for this three-hour hot topic, ratings and revenue boosting, music-filled extravaganza.”

The A&O&B Pre-CRS Seminar is free and open to all music industry professionals. The agenda and full list of presenters will be announced in early 2023. To RSVP, e-mail [email protected]