Registration Open for 2023 First Amendment Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association has opened registration for the 2023 First Amendment Awards.

The awards will be held at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, D.C. on March 3, 2023.

The First Amendment Awards honor local reporters, network anchors, elected officials and other notable individuals who have made bold and brave efforts to promote and protect the First Amendment.

To register for the awards ceremony, go HERE. For sponsorship opportunities, visit the RTDNA website or e-mail Holly Rose at [email protected].