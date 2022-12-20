Helping One Family Have a Happy Holiday

DBC Radio’s WGCO-FM hosted its 2nd Annual Jared and Katie’s Breaking and Entering Christmas. Since late November the station solicited nominations of families that were facing challenging times in 2022. A record number of entries were received.

Jared and Katie finally selected a family of seven in Hinesville, Georgia that had a tough year, both personally and professionally. The father’s mother suddenly passed away, faced transportation issues, lost his employment, and had to cancel their wedding. This family was in need of some much-deserved holiday cheer!

Jared Pike, Katie Tesh, Man Kisser Matt Wells, Jason Goodman, Intern Squidward and Josie worked with a family friend to “break in” to the selected family’s home and surprise them with a truckload of gifts including a PlayStation 5 for the family, Nintendo Switches for each child, games, toys and hundreds of dollars in gift cards. Operations Manager Matt Derrick said “Jared, Katie and crew did an amazing job bringing the emotional story to life and helped showcase once again what sets DBC and HOT 98.3 apart from our competitors.” The entire moment was captured on-air with Jared and Katie in the Morning broadcasting from the home, sharing the family’s story and the excitement of the surprise.