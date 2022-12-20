iHeart Seattle Hauls in $480K

iHeartMedia Seattle Classic Hits 95.7 The Jet, raised $480,256 in 13 hours on Thursday, December 15 during the 20th annual “Bender’s One Big Give” for Seattle Children’s Hospital Radiothon. Over the past 20 years, the event has generated more than $17.3 million for the hospital.

“Our team at Seattle Children’s is incredibly grateful to Bender for his 20 years of dedication to our patients and their families,” said Dr. Jeff Sperring, CEO of Seattle Children’s Hospital. “The radiothon is a great example of our community coming together to really support our patients when they need it most.”

“20 years just like that,” said Bender. “It truly blows me away the amount of love and support our audience has shown to the kids and families at Seattle Children’s for the past 20 years. The countdown is on for #21.”

“I cannot stress enough how tirelessly my morning show partner works to support Seattle Children’s,” added Jodi, co-host of Jodi and Bender in the Mornings. “He is the epitome of charitable and I am honored to support him in all of his efforts.”

“For the last 20 years, Bender has been leading the charge on a personal mission to ensure Seattle Children’s greatest needs are always met” said Mark Glynn, President, iHeartMedia Seattle. “He has been on a mission to ensure every family in the Region has a facility they can trust if their child is ever in need. Bender has poured every ounce of his soul into rallying our incredible community and they have answered. We are so proud of the work Bender and his entire team put forth during ‘One Big Give’.”