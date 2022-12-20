Radio Masters Sales Summit Moves To Cincinnati

Radio Ink has announced the dates for the next Radio Masters Sales Summit, which will be September 13 and September 14, 2023. The summit, in partnership with the Center for Sales Strategy, will be held in Cincinnati. Those who register early can grab $300 in savings during the Radio Master Sales Summit early bird sale.

Garnering rave reviews from industry leaders in 2022, the second annual Radio Masters Sales Summit will continue the focus on the latest updates, trends, and strategies for sales, sales marketing, and sales management professionals.

Reflecting on last September’s inaugural summit, Matt Sunshine, of RMSS co-sponsor The Center for Sales Strategy, said, “This sort of NEXT-level sales conference for the radio industry is needed as the business has clearly changed over the past few years. The summit is about more than selling. It’s a Master Sales conference focused on hitting the key issues that top sales leaders and sales reps are facing each and every day. One that is focused on topics like lead generation, getting more appointments, selling digital, sales department structure, and leadership mindset, as well as hearing directly from some sales superstars in a Superstar Spotlight.”

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti is excited about the move to Cincinnati in 2023. She said, “The success of the 2022 Radio Masters Sales Summit demonstrated the need for a conference devoted strictly to radio and radio platform sales and management. And I am particularly excited that we will be taking this conference to the Midwest, making it even more accessible for many stations.”

And Ron Stone, President and Executive Director of the Independent Broadcasters Association, added, “The Radio Ink /CSS Radio Masters Sales Summit in September 100% exceeded my expectations and the expectations of our IBA members. I heard from so many of them stating it was the best sales conference they had attended in years. The IBA day was such a great addition to the conference that we plan to do that again as well. And I could not be more excited about the 2023 event being held in Cincinnati next year!”

Presented by Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy, the Radio Masters Sales Summit will be held September 13 and 14, 2023. Visit our website for updates as we announce speakers and the full agenda. To register for the early bird sale, go HERE.