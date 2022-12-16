André Robert Lee Named EP of ‘Notes from America’

André Robert Lee is joining WNYC Studios to sere as the new executive producer of the show “Notes from America with Kai Wright.”

The show, distributed by WNYC Radio (820 AM, 93.9 FM) in New York City, offers a compelling look at America’s unfinished history and its implications on the future of the country — from art and media to politics and business.

Lee joins WNYC Radio after a lengthy career in media, which includes producing award-winning, independent films and documentaries for brands like Paramount Television, PBS and CNN.

“André is a huge fan of Notes From America, and he’s eager to bring his storytelling chops, production skills and community networks to the show and share his inspired vision for expanding its reach on air and on digital platforms,” Lindsay Foster Thomas, the vice president of WNYC Studios, said in a news release on Tuesday.

In addition to its airing on public radio stations, Notes from America is available as a free podcast.