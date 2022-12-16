‘Blues Deluxe’ to Celebrate 35th Anniversary

The longest-running syndicated blues program Blues Deluxe will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2023.

The program, hosted by Dave Johnson, offers a one-hour presentation of new and classic rock-oriented blues music.

“I have learned so much about the blues over the many years we have been syndicating the program,” Johnson said, “from the thousands of artists we have featured, my interviews with the greats of blues and rock music, and from many of our listeners who have such kind words for us!”

Johnson thanked affiliates of Blues Deluxe for carrying the program, and said he was “happy to have never missed a show, without a single repeat.”

“What really keeps me going is the constant influx of great music, which we receive every week,” Johnson said. “We’ve also given away lots of CDs and LPs, DVDs, guitars, electronics and even a $10,000 Honda motorcycle during our broadcasts!”

Blues Deluxe is available to both broadcast and Internet radio outlets on a no-charge, barter basis. To learn more about the program, e-mail [email protected] or call 817-261-3520.

To see a playlist of songs aired on Blues Deluxe, go HERE.