iHeartMedia Receives Honor from Dixon Center

iHeartMedia was presented with the 2022 Eugene and Ruth Freedman Leadership Award by the Dixon Center in Washington, D.C.

The award was bestowed during a ceremony on December 13. It honors organizations that are committed to the well-being of veterans and their families.

Michael J, an on-air personality for WMZQ (98.7 FM) in D.C. and WPOC (93.1 FM) in Baltimore, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“It is our privilege to recognize the leadership of iHeartMedia,” Col. David W. Sutherland, U.S. Army (Ret.) and chairman of the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services, said in a statement. “iHeart’s efforts to enable veterans and their families through iHeartRadio Show Your Stripes has made a significant contribution to their overall well-being and quality of life.