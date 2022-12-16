KLTY’s Frank Reed to Host ‘Keep the Faith’

Dallas radio host Frank Reed of KLTY (94.9 FM) will retire from the station’s morning show and become the host of a new Sunday morning show.

Reed will become the host of “Keep the Faith Dallas-Fort Worth” and will appear on a special syndicated version of “Keep the Faith” on January 1, 2023, officials with KLTY’s parent Salem Media said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I am delighted to enter this new chapter of life,” Reed said. “I get to continue serving the people of Dallas-Ft. Worth by telling stories of hope and encouragement on the greatest radio station in America. I guess ‘retirement’ looks different than I originally thought. God is full of surprises! I am honored and excited to join the team at Keep the Faith. KLTY is my home and will always be.”

“Frank is a long-time staple of KLTY and one of the market’s favorite, most-respected on-air personalities,” Mike Prendergast, the program director at KLTY, said on Tuesday. “By combining his voice and influence with the rich story-driven content provided by the producers of Keep the Faith, we believe that we will deliver an incredibly engaging listening experience for our audience that separates us from all others in the nation’s 5th largest radio market.”

“We’ve seen the tremendous success Keep the Faith has had across the nation, especially on the Salem owned-and-operated stations,” Jeff Mitchell, general manager of KLTY, said. “In many cases, the program is number one on Sunday mornings. It has also proven to be an incredible lead-in to morning drive in major markets across America. Showcasing Frank during these highly visible hours brings tremendous value to our station and the advertisers that have been a part of Frank’s journey here at KLTY for decades.”

“When Frank made himself available to step in as substitute co-host of the nationally syndicated version of Keep the Faith earlier this year, the light bulb went off,” David Sams, the CEO of Keep the Faith Radio, said on Tuesday. “Frank saw the value in the exclusive, highly produced story content that our team delivers, and Mike and Jeff saw the value of keeping Frank’s presence on the air. As for us, these additional hours on one of America’s highest-rated radio stations will bring our advertiser clients even greater value.”

The syndicated version of Keep the Faith will continue to air on KLTY Saturday evenings.