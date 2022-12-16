Lon Helton to Host Christmas Countdown

Lon Helton will host a countdown of the top 30 Christmas songs as played on country radio.

The 2022 Christmas Countdown will feature a slate of holiday classics from Nat King Cole, Gene Autry, Burl Ives, and Brenda Lee, along with current songs from ady A, George Strait, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Alan Jackson and more.

The program will also feature holiday stories from Helton’s co-hosts over the years, including Brad Paisley, Eric Church, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Luke Bryan.

The three-hour show is commercial free and available to affiliates of Country Countdown USA and stations open markets. For more information, contact Doug Ingold at Compass Media Networks by e-mailing [email protected].