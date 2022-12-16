iHeart New York Pulls in $1.6 For Kids

iHeartMedia New York’s 106.7 LITE FM, raised over $1.6 million during its fifth annual “Hope for the Holidays Radiothon.” The money raised benefits Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone.

“Hope for the Holidays Radiothon” took place on Thursday, December 15 from 5:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. During the event,106.7 LITE FM’s on-air personalities including Paul ‘Cubby’ Bryant, Christine Nagy, Helen Little, Rich Kaminski, Victor Sosa, Nina Del Rio and Jack Kratoville hosted a live broadcast from iHeartRadio headquarters and encouraged listeners to donate in support of the hospital and the children undergoing treatment.

“Hope for the Holidays” featured stories from patients of the hospital and their families, as well as interviews with hospital supporters. Sponsors for the event included De’Longhi, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Ridgewood Savings Bank and Savant. Listeners can still make donations at litefm.com/hope.

“LITE FM’s ‘Hope for the Holidays Radiothon’ is an annual event where our team as well as our dedicated listeners give back to the community,” said Chris Conley, Program Director for 106.7 LITE FM. Every year we look forward to partnering with Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital and support the kids of New York.”

For the past five years, “Hope for the Holidays” has raised over $5,000,000 to benefit Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone.