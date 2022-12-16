Des Moines Listeners Come Up Big For Cumulus

Cumulus’ Country station in Des Moines 92.5 KJJY held its Two Days of Compassion Radiothon and raised $133,998 for Variety – The Children’s Charity. The radiothon also put 569 teddy bears into the arms of children in local hospitals.

Jack Taddeo, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Des Moines, said: “We continue to be heartened by the generosity of KJJY fans. The impact of Variety, The Children’s Charity here in Iowa is felt on a local and regional basis, and we are honored to play a small part.”

Andrew Vonahnen, Program Director, 92.5 KJJY, said: “The KJJY staff works very hard to deliver for the Compassion Fund each and every year. 2022 was no exception, as we exceeded expectations! A big thank you goes out to 92.5 KJJY’s Big John McCoy, Tony Conrad, Chad Taylor, and Jacob Beals for the amazing job bringing the Variety of Iowa story to KJJY listeners.”