Little Rock Stations Raise $466K For Children’s Hospital

Cumulus Media’s Little Rock cluster raised over $466,000 for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest during a recent toy and donation drive.

The radiothon was broadcast from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 and featured on-air talent from four Little Rock stations.

“Arkansans have proven to be generous, whether it’s a natural disaster across the country or a crisis in one of our neighboring cities or towns,” Randy Cain, operations manager at Cumulus Little Rock, said in a statement. “They are always willing to lend a hand, share a meal, or give financially to support the recovery or the cause. When it comes to loving the kids that are cared for at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, it’s even more profound. It’s as if ‘their heart grew 3 sizes that day’, to quote that famous line from The Grinch. We are always amazed and humbled by the generosity of our listeners and their heart for kids.”

The total amount raised during the radiothon was $466,854, oen of the largest amount sever collected during the event’s nearly two decade history, Cain said.