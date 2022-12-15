Portland Station Collects $301,000 for St. Jude

Alpha Media’s Portland country station KUPL (98.7 FM, The Bull) collected more than $301,000 for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a recent radiothon.

The two-day event saw KUPL on-air talent and staffers grab a record-breaking $301,205 for the children’s charity hospital network.

“Wow! So proud! I want to give a special thanks to Danny, Jake, B-Dub, Karli, Anoush, Cody, our Angel from St. Jude DeeAnna, our rock star volunteers answering the phones and all of our very generous Bull listeners for helping us set a Bull BEST EVER donation to St. Jude of $301,205!” Lisa Decker, the senior vice president and market manager for Alpha Media’s Portland station cluster, said in a statement.