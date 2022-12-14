John Foxx to Host Mornings at WCBS

Audacy says John Foxx will host a new morning show at its New York City classic hits station, WCBS (101.1 FM), starting in February.

The announcement comes as current morning show host Scott Shannon is set to retire on Friday after several years with the station and a decades-long career in the radio industry.

In addition to his morning show duties, Foxx will also be named as the brand manager for WCBS, taking over that role from current brand manager Jim Ryan. Ryan will remain senior vice president of programming for Audacy’s New York station cluster and the brand manager for WNEW (102.7 FM). Foxx will report to Chris Oliviero, the market president for Audacy New York.

“John is a rare talent that has achieved success on and off the air in New York City, which makes him the perfect selection to lead the legendary WCBS-FM into its next era,” Oliviero said in a statement. “He is well known, respected and liked by his colleagues in our building, which will make the transition smooth and seamless. John also has big feet which will come in handy as he has some of the biggest shoes to fill in radio history, both as morning host and brand manager at 101.1FM. We are excited to welcome John home.”

“I’m in love with NYC and the Tri-state area and am really excited to join the content team at the iconic WCBS-FM,” Foxx said. “Being a part of the soundtrack of what wakes up NYC every day is a dream come true. Thank you to Susan Larkin, Jeff Sottolano, Chris Oliviero and Jim Ryan for all of their support and this incredible opportunity to lead one of Audacy’s elite properties.”

Foxx has worked in the radio industry for more than two decades. He recently served as the brand manager for Audacy’s country station KILT (100.3 FM, The Bull) in Houston, and currently works as the brand manager for New York country station WXBK-HD2 (94.7 FM).

Foxx’s new morning show launches in February and will air from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.