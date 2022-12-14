‘Shawn Ryan Show’ Joins Cumulus Podcast Network

Retired U.S. Navy SEAL and former CIA contractor Shawn Ryan is bringing his self-titled show to the Cumulus Podcast Network.

“With long-form interviews, The Shawn Ryan Show documents the realities our soldiers face when they return home from war, uncovering inconvenient truths the mainstream media often ignores,” a Cumulus spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. “Ryan also talks with experts about a wide variety of related topics, spanning from business to society and culture.”

A YouTube channel associated with the program has more than 950,000 subscribers — some popular episodes uploaded to YouTube have well over 1 million views — and the podcast often ranks high on audio charts that track more than 8 million on-demand shows.

New episodes of The Shawn Ryan Show will debut on the first and third Monday of each month across popular podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Podcasts and other services.