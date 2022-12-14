Premiere Networks said it has promoted three executives to the position of vice presidents of affiliate sales for the company.

The move will see Jenny Shields, Kurt Kretzschmar and Rick Bucchieri promoted to their new roles immediately. All three will report to Peter Tripi, the executive vice president of affiliate sales for Premiere.

“I couldn’t be happier to recognize Jenny, Kurt and Rick with these well-deserved promotions,” Tripi said in a statement. “They have proven track records of successfully working with our affiliate partners across the country to deliver programming that resonates with audiences and delivers impressive results.”

Shields, who joined Premiere in 2001, will manage affiliations for the company’s roster of entertainment and programs. She will also oversee brand management for Premiere shows like Delilah and After MidNite with Granger Smith.

Kretzschmar joined Premiere in 2004. He will continue to oversee affiliations for the Fox Sports Radio Network and serve as a brand ambassador for the network.

Bucchieri has worked for Premiere since 1998, and will manage affiliations for Premiere’s entertainment programs as well as prep, production and imaging services. He will also serve as a brand ambassador for Little Steven’s Underground Garage, a weekly rock show from the E Street Band musician whose program is heard on over 100 stations across the country and around the world.

“In addition to going above and beyond for our partners, they’ve also proven to be valuable brand leaders, representing more than 100 programs and services with more than 8,200 affiliations across the country,” Tripi said.