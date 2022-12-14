Seattle Station Launches Christmas Special

KSL Podcasts has launched an original radio drama “A Pocket Change Christmas” presented by FM100.3, KSL NewsRadio to benefit KSL’s Quarters for Christmas. This fundraiser has been KSL’s charity for over 50 years and has helped thousands of kids stay warm through the winter.

The radio drama is inspired by real events and true donation stories.

“The first check I ever wrote was to KSL’s Quarters for Christmas when I was sixteen years old,” said Doug Wright, KSL NewsRadio host and narrator of the drama. “I know families that have made donating a tradition for generations and it’s an honor to bring some of their stories to life in a meaningful and creative way that will entertain the whole family.”

“A Pocket Change Christmas” will air on KSL NewsRadio on December 16th at 7 p.m. and December 24th at 3 p.m. and on FM100.3 on December 18th at 8 p.m.