Syracuse Station Celebrates 50 With a Podcast

WJPZ, a student-run radio station at Syracuse University, is celebrating 50 years on the air with a new podcast of at least 50 episodes, rolling out in advance of the 2023 version of the annual WJPZ Alumni Birthday Banquet on campus March 4, 2023.

Founded by student broadcasters in 1973, the station has taught students from six different decades of classes how to run a professional CHR (Top 40) radio station.

The WJPZ at 50 Podcast is created and produced entirely by the station’s alumni, and interviews current and former staffers of the station about their experiences at Syracuse, what they learned at the station, where that knowledge has taken them in their careers, and the lifelong friendships and connections made.

It’s hosted by Jon “JAG” Gay, Class of 2002. Published and upcoming guests include CBS News Correspondent Scott MacFarlane (’98) Westwood One’s Howie Deneroff (’89), Envision Radio Networks founder Danno Wolkoff (’85), ESPN Radio’s Mike Couzens (’11), and well as business owners and communicators from all ends of “The Business.”

New episodes release every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.