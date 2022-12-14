Mitch Albom Radiothon Raises $1.8 Million for Charities

Detroit afternoon drive host Mitch Albom of WJR (760 AM) helped raise more than $1.8 million for Detroit-area charities during a recent radiothon.

The Mitch Albom SAY Detroit Radiothon, held Thursday, December 8, featured a 15-hour live broadcast from Somerset North’s Grand Court.

“I am humbled every year at the incredible generosity of our audience and our friends around the country,” Albom said in a statement. “Every dollar raised at our 11th annual radiothon will go to making Detroiters’ lives better, and that’s the best gift anyone can give at the holidays. I am so grateful to all the amazing people who made this happen.”

Funds raised during the radionthon benefit SAY (Super All Year) Detroit, a not-for-profit organization that operates several community programs.

For more information on the radiothon, go HERE.