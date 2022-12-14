WGH Collects $211,000 for St. Jude Hospital

Max Media’s Hampton Roads country station WGH (97.3 FM, The Eagle) collected more than $211,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a two-day event.

The event helped push WGH’s 30-year donation total to over $6 million, a spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Even after 30 years of doing the St. Jude Radiothon, it humbles me how generous our listeners are,” the station’s program director and afternoon on-air personality, Jimmy Ray Dunn, said on Tuesday. “It’s Christmas time and the economy isn’t doing all that great, and yet Eagle listeners’ joined us in donating over $211,840.00 to help save the lives of countless children through St. Jude. Love for our fellow man, in action!”

The charity event ran from Thursday, December 8 to Friday, Decmeber 9.