WLLD Toy Drive Collects Over $169,000

Beasley Media’s Tampa contemporary hits station WLLD (94.1 FM, Wild 94.9) collected over $169,000 in gift card donations, 464 bikes and three pods filled with toys during a recent toy drive.

Proceeds from the charity event will benefit the Children’s Home Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a sanctuary for abused, neglected and abandoned children.

“After 11 years, it still tugs on my heart when I see families thinking of others in such a grand way,” WLLD morning show personality and program director Orlando Jones said. ““Our family of listeners, friends, clients and partners, all came together to show that hip hop has heart. It’s the ‘most wonderful time of the year,’ indeed. Thank you, Tampa Bay and beyond!”

The campaign ran from December 2 to December 10.