Alpha Raises $104,000 for St. Jude

Alpha Media’s two San Francisco-area country stations, KBAY (94.5 FM) and KKDV (92.1 FM), raised more than $104,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during a recent radiothon.

The event took place on Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9. It was the first radiothon for Bay Country, the brand given to both stations.

“We really went into this with very conservative expectations,” Bo Matthews, the content director and operations manager for the Bay Country stations, said on Tuesday. “We are a brand new radio station and felt like any amount of support would be greatly appreciated. We are beyond proud and delighted the way our brand-new listeners stepped up in a big way for the kids at St Jude.”

A total of $104,615 was raised during the event.