Audacy Stations Collect Donations for St. Jude

Eight Audacy-owned stations across the country raised more than $2.8 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during recent radiothons.

The participating stations include WUSY (100.7 FM) in Chattanooga; WUSN (99.5 FM) and WBMX (104.3 FM) in Chicago; WYCD (99.5 FM) in Detroit; KMLE (107.9 FM) in Phoenix; WDSY (107.9 FM) in Pittsburgh; KSON (103.7 FM) in San Diego and WGGY (101.3 FM) in Wilkes-Barre.

“I want to thank every Audacy Country team member who contributed to this year’s campaign to fight childhood cancer with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital,” Audacy’s country format vice president Tim Roberts said in a statement. “Our collective radiothons across the country truly underscore the influence radio can have in the local communities it serves and I’m extremely proud of the selfless contributions from our listeners, contributions that will help St. Jude carry on its mission to eradicate pediatric cancer.”

The radiothons were held between Thursday, December 8 and Friday, December 9.