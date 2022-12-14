Bold Gold and its market manager in Pennsylvania, Michael G. Stanton, raised more than $41,000 for the Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau during a recent charity event.

The 21st annual “Michael G Stanton Shower for Charity” saw Stanton shower on Main Street in Honesdale, Pennsylvania for the cause (he was reportedly wearing boxer shorts during the shower, which took place during 26-degree weather).

“This spectacle is definitely a sight to be seen, and is met with incredible community support; businesses become sponsors and get their name on radio promos and the commemorative T-shirts, that are giving out to those that donate $20 or more,” a spokesperson for Bold Gold said in a statement. “People strolling the streets stop by and give a dollar, five, twenty, even fifty and 100 dollars to the dancing Michael G in the shower. Shower Elves are out on the street holding red stockings, collecting donations from passing cars. And, the faces of the passengers, when they see the guy in the shower, are priceless!”

The total amount collected from the shower charity event is over $360,000 over more than two decades.

“There is good in the world — most people are very generous, especially when it comes to kids and Christmas,” Stanton said on Tuesday. “It is very heartwarming to see the community, and even those from out of town, come together to help. It is truly amazing!”

Bold Gold owns several radio stations in Pennsylvania and New York, including top 40 station WDNH (95.3 FM) in Honesdale, the station that kicked off the shower event in 1991.

To see a Facebook video from the event, go HERE.