NRG Welcomes Nick Back

Nick Handley is back on at 1620 The Zone (KOZN-AM). Handley joins current morning host Gary Sharp, and producer Jimmy Chavez, for “Mornings with Sharp & Handley.” Handley returns to 1620 The Zone after spending the last 9 years as a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha.

During that time, he also served as a play-by-play announcer for University of Nebraska Baseball on the Huskers Radio Network.

Handley remarked “I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the 1620 the Zone team and come back to the place where I got my start in radio. Gary Sharp is one of the best in this business.”

Morning Host, Gary Sharp commented “I’m excited to add Nick to our lineup. I’ve known Nick for a while and he will be a valuable piece to our morning show and 1620 The Zone.”

NRG Operations Manager, David Adams, stated, “Pairing two of the best sports talk hosts in Omaha together is a huge win for 1620 The Zone and for our listeners as well.”