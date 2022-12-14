Benztown to Distribute ‘The Old School 500’

Radio imaging company Benztown says it will offer The Old School 500 year-end music countdown for urban adult contemporary, rhythmic oldies and classic hip hop radio stations.

The Old School 500 will offer a 45-hour countdown of the 500 greatest old school hits, including special segments that take listeners behind the scenes of the hit music.

The program is produced by the same syndicate that offers Top 10 Now & Then, a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Listeners will love this exciting year-end countdown special for all the reasons they love Top 10 Now & Then,” Masa Patterson, vice president of sales and operations for Benztown, said on Tuesday. “The Old School 500 is a destination programming event for a holiday weekend, and is perfect for the week between Christmas and New Year’s.”

The show can be run “as many times as you’d like throughout the year,” Patterson said.

“It’s a highly-listenable and addictive musical treat for music fans who can’t get enough of the best old school music, memories and fun,” Patterson affirmed.

For more information on the program, go HERE, call Patterson at 818-842-4600 or email [email protected].