‘Frank Ski Show’ World Tour Comes to South Africa

For more than two decades, broadcaster Frank Ski has been taking his listeners on trip around the world.

Recently, he took listeners on a multi-day trip to South Africa — an excursion that sold out within hours of advertising it to his listeners in the Washington, D.C. and Atlanta markets.

“These trips are a once in a lifetime event for our listeners, and we go the extra mile to ensure that the experience leaves an impression of awe and wonder,” Ski said in a statement. “We will extend the opportunity to participate in Frank Ski international trips to our new family of affiliates across our network.”

The trip included a lunch and tour at Cape Wine Vineyards, a tour of Robben Island with Nelson Mandela’s prison guard, and a three-day safari at the five-star Kapama River Lodge.