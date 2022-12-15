RTDNA Accepting Entries for 2023 Murrow Awards

The Radio Television Digital News Association has opened up the nomination process for the 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Murrow Awards honor the best of broadcast and digital journalism at the professional and student levels. The awards are given to news organizations, not individuals.

Eligible entries must include work that was published or broadcast between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. Those who want to submit a work for consideration should read the complete rules prior to entering the competition.

Divisions include:

Local TV and Radio

Network, Syndication Service, Program Service TV and Radio

Digital News Organizations

Student Awards

All entries must be received by 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The organization says it will likely not extend the deadline.

Member rates range from $110 to $200, depending on the type of organization and/or the market size. Non-member rates range from $185 to $275. Membership must be paid in full at the time of entry.

For more information on the 2023 Murrow Awards, including guidance on how to submit a work for nomination, go HERE. Those with questions are urged to contact [email protected].