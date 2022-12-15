Friday is Deadline for Tom Rivers Award Nominations

The deadline to nominate individuals for the Country Radio Seminar’s Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award is Friday, December 16.

The prize is awarded to an individual who works in the country radio industry and who espouses the spirit and virtues of generosity, caring and community service.

The award is named after Tom Rivers, a 17-year broadcast veteran who died in 2004 at the age of 38. At the time of his death, Rivers worked as the operations manager at country-format station WUSN (99.5 FM) in Chicago. His career also took him to Tampa, where he worked for WQYK (99.5 FM).

“Tom Rivers was a successful programmer, air personality, and country format leader who unselfishly, magnanimously, and anonymously gave assistance to people from his local community who needed it most throughout his career,” R.J. Curtis, the executive director of CRS, said in a statement. “Tom left us too soon, but CRS proudly honors his generous spirit with this humanitarian award.”

Past recipients of the award include Heather Froglear, Lon Helton, “Dollar” Bill Lawson, Dan Halyburton, Peter Smyth, Jeff Smulyan, Mary Quaas and George G. Beasley.

Nominations are due by Friday and can be made by filling out the form at this link.

The recipient of the award will be recognized at CRS 2023, which takes place between March 13 and March 15. Registration is currently open. For more information, visit www.countryradioseminar.com or call 615-327-4487.