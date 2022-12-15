KRZZ Collects Over $338,000 for Children’s Hospital in Oakland

Spanish Broadcasting’s regional Mexican station KRZZ (93.3 FM) in San Francisco collected more than $338,000 for the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital of Oakland during a two-day radiothon.

It was the 14th year KRZZ hosted a radiothon to raise funds for the children’s hospital in Oakland, officials said in a press release.

“Nothing is more important to our future than helping those who devote their lives to the health and well-being of children,” Christian De La Cruz, the vice president and general manager of KRZZ, said on Wednesday. “It is an honor for 93.3FM La Raza to have organized this event for the fourteenth consecutive year, and we are proud of our contribution to the community.”

The total amount raised during the radiothon was $338,131.