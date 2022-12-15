Popovich to Retire in Spring of 2023

Dave Popovich, Audacy’s long-time programmer in Cleveland announced this week that he’ll be retiring in early 2023.

In a note to the Audacy Cleveland team Popovich said, “I am excited to write the next chapters of my life. I am healthy, happy and grateful for the teams I have worked with for 50+ years. I’ve had the time of my life laughing and learning everyday. I will miss you but I will be listening from my cabana on the beach.”

His radio career includes:

· VP of Programming at CBS Radio/Audacy Cleveland since 2006

· Program Director, KIMN, Denver

· Program Director at WMJI and WMVX

· Consultant with McVay Media, Cleveland

· Operations Manager at WLTF, WWWE, WRMR

· Operations Manager at KKCI, Kansas City