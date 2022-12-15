Three Translators Sell for $1 Million

Broker John Saunders tells us he brokered a deal between sellers Carlos and Mary Lopez and buyer Relevant Radio for 3 FM translators in Texas for $1 million.

The stations are K245CQ and K222CX in Houston owned by Carlos Lopez and K280GN in Austin owned by Mary H. Lopez. The frequencies for those three translators are 96.9 MHz and 92.3 MHz for K245CQ and K222CX and 103.9 MHz for K280GN

Saunders says the brokered format now being broadcast on the translators will be flipped to Catholic programming which is what Relevant Radio specializes in. Relevant also owns Houston – KTEK-AM and K241CM in Houston and KIXL-AM and K286CX in Austin.