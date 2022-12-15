Rabassa Leaves Univision For Salem

Salem Media Group has hired long-time Miami broadcast executive Monica Rabassa as General Manager of its soon to be acquired cluster of radio stations in Miami. Rabassa moves to Salem after working for Univision for more than two decades.

Back in October Salem announced the company was purchasing WMYM AM 990 and its translator on FM 98.7 (W254DT) from Actualidad Media Group.

Prior to joining Univision, Rabassa was Marketing Research Director for Cisneros Television Group.

Rabassa has been honored as one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio” by Radio Ink from 2015 through 2020 and as “Marketer of the Year” with the“Medallas de Cortez” Award in 2015.

Salem Media Group Senior Vice President Allen Power commented, “As we prepared to return to the Miami market with a new vision, we sought a leader with knowledge of the market and a shared passion for that vision. Monica’s track record in Spanish-language audio across multiple markets and her deep understanding of the South Florida communities are evidence that she possesses both. We’re excited to have her join us to lead our team in making a positive difference in South Florida.”

Rabassa added, “I’m thrilled to join Salem Media Group as the General Manager of its Miami properties. It is an honor to be part of Salem’s vision to offer high quality, unique and insightful programming to Spanish-language audiences and advertisers. “