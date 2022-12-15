Connoisseur Pulls in $145K for Kids

WFMD in Frederick raised $145,126 during its annual fundraiser Christmas Cash for Kids. Working in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Frederick, the program has helped to raise more $2.5 million in 13 years.

“Every year we are amazed by the outpouring of generosity of the people who make it a point to be a blessing to the families of Frederick in need,” said WFMD host Bob Miller. “We have been blessed by people who take time from their busy lives to pull it all together.”

Christmas Cash for Kids has been a holiday tradition in Frederick County. It has evolved into the largest single provider of children’s toys, and clothing for those who would otherwise not have a Christmas

In 2000, Christmas Cash for Kids moved from the Z-104 WWVZ to 930 WFMD. Without Christmas Cash for Kids, hundreds of parents in Frederick County would not be able to provide a Christmas for their children

“Connoisseur Media is proud to continue this long-standing tradition in partnership with the Salvation Army, our staff, partners, volunteers, and sponsors,” WFMD General Manager Mike Banks said. “Of course, none of this would be possible without the generous support of our donors in Frederick and the surrounding counties. Christmas Cash for Kids has become a passion project for us all.”