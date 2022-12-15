Pacific Media to Buy KFMN in Kauai

Pacific Media Group has agreed to buy KFMN (96.9 FM) on the island of Kauai.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The deal is still subject to approval by the FCC; in the meantime, Pacific Media says it has entered into a time brokerage agreement that allows it to handle sales and programming of the station until the deal is finalized.

“PMG has a long and strong commitment to Hawaii and the local communities we serve,” Chuck Bergson, the president and CEO of Pacific Media Group, said in a statement. “The addition of KFMN further emphasizes that commitment to the great people that have made this heritage radio station an integral part of the Kauai community.”

“Pacific Media Group is the only media company in Hawaii with radio stations on all 4 major islands,” Joshua Mednick, the regional vice president and chief revenue officer for Pacific Media, said on Wednesday. “Adding KMFN to our legendary line-up of Kauai stations — KONG Radio 93.5, Shaka 103.1, HI95 KSRF and Country KUAI — provides advertisers unequaled reach to the Island’s population and significantly enhances our portfolio of statewide offerings. We are thrilled to be able to take the relationships we’ve developed and nurtured across our existing stations and offer those even greater access to consumers across the island.“