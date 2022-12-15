David Dildine Featured by Washington City Paper

WTOP traffic reporter David Dildine was one of 11 locals featured by Washington City Paper’s The People Issue 2022.

“We’re incredibly proud of Dave and thrilled to see him recognized,” Joel Oxley, the general manager of WTOP (103.5 FM) in Washington, said in a statement. “The work Dave does day in and day out, is something that residents across the DMV know they can always count on to keep them safe, save them time and get them where they need to go. This recognition is a testament to that.”

Dildine was dubbed “The Navigator” in the newspaper.

“I didn’t aspire to traffic reporting from 6 years old. I was obsessed with construction vehicles and road signs, as a lot of kids are. I was much more interested in weather,” said Dildine. “But when the opportunity came about for a traffic reporting gig here at WTOP, a flagship station, it was an offer too good to turn down.”

Dildine has worked for WTOP since 2010. The station is owned by Hubbard Broadcasting.