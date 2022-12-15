Edison: Joe Rogan Had Top Podcast of 2022

Edison says Spotify’s The Joe Rogan Experience was the most-listened to podcast for the year, based on audience data collected between Q4 2021 and Q3 2022.

It is the third consecutive year that Rogan’s podcast topped Edison’s list of most-listened to shows since the research firm began reporting audience data in 2020.

Westwood One’s The Ben Shapiro Show moved to the fifth-most listened to podcast of the year, up from the seventh spot reported in 2021, Edison said.

The list of most-listened to podcasts for 202 as ranked by Edison is below:

The Joe Rogan Experience Crime Junkie The Daily This American Life The Ben Shapiro Show Stuff You Should Know My Favorite Murder Morbid: A True Crime Podcast Dateline NBC Office Ladies