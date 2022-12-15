Trey Brazier Heads to WMBX

Hubbard Radio says Trey Brazier will join it West Palm Beach station WMBX (102.3 FM) as brand and community ambassador and assistant program director.

Brazier comes to the station from Townsquare Media’s Temple and Killeen stations in Texas, where he worked as an operations manager.

“I am ecstatic to join the Hubbard Broadcasting team in West Palm Beach and can’t wait to help them continue to win!” Brazier said in a statement. “Special thanks to Mark McCray, Bruce Logan and Elizabeth Hamma for bringing me aboard. 2023 is going to be a great year.”

“X-102.3 has a rich history of uplifting, educating and serving our South Florida audience,” WMBX program director Mark McCray said. “Trey’s passion for community service, programming and on-air experience makes him a perfect fit for this important position. We are excited to have him contribute to the continued success and bright future of WMBX.”

Brazier will start in his new role on January 9.