Stitcher Remains Triton’s #1

Triton Digital reported that, in November, Stitcher was again the top ranking network among those tracked by the company. Stitcher finished November with 54.7M Average Weekly Downloads and 15.5M Average Weekly Users.

NPR came in second with 34.3M Average Weekly Downloads and 6.6M Average Weekly Users, followed by Audacy Podcast Network at #3 with 31.7M Average Weekly Downloads and 8.6M Average Weekly Users.

The top three podcasts in November based on downloads, according to Triton were: Crime Junkie (audiochuck), NPR News Now (NPR) at #2, and The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Podcast Network), at #3.

For listeners, the top 3 podcasts in November included Crime Junkie (audiochuck) again at #1, Up First (NPR) climbing to #2, and Dateline NBC (NBCUniversal News Group) at #3.